INT Chain (INT) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.81 Million

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last seven days, INT Chain has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One INT Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000211 BTC on exchanges. INT Chain has a market capitalization of $10.81 million and $889,058.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $22,013.68 or 0.45006084 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.96 or 0.00359738 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00057247 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.24 or 0.00258084 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.02 or 0.00118628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About INT Chain

INT Chain (CRYPTO:INT) is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for INT Chain is intchain.io . INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

INT Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

