InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Peel Hunt raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of NYSE:IHG opened at $67.47 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of $49.08 and a 1-year high of $75.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.65 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.70.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 21.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

