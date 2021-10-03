International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Short Interest Update

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 65.1% from the August 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ILAL traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.64. The stock had a trading volume of 103,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,024. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13. International Land Alliance has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.84.

About International Land Alliance

International Land Alliance, Inc operates as a residential land development company primarily in the Baja California Norte region of Mexico. It purchases properties; subdivides the properties into residential and commercial building lots; and finances and sells the lots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers.

