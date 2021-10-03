Internet Computer 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $254.72 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 3rd. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $49.94 or 0.00103988 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion and $254.72 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00066612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.54 or 0.00144794 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,001.70 or 0.99944829 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,444.05 or 0.07170902 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.88 or 0.00728484 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer’s total supply is 473,509,725 coins and its circulating supply is 166,447,486 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.