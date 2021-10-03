Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IGLDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IGLDF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the August 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of IGLDF stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. Internet Gold – Golden Lines has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $1,750.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.56.

About Internet Gold – Golden Lines

Internet Gold-Golden Lines Ltd. is a shell corporation. The company was founded by Shaul Elovitch and Eli Holtzman in April 1992 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

