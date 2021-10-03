Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 194.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,365 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDBC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,729,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 204,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 55,065 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1,175.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 23,176 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,398,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 2,730,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,053,000 after buying an additional 258,708 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PDBC stock opened at $21.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.37. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $21.38.

