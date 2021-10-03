Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 45.4% from the August 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

IUSS stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,083. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.07. Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $40.98.

Get Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IUSS. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 14,162 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Finally, Systelligence LLC bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,838,000.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.