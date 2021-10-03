InvestDigital (IDT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $66,747.00

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. InvestDigital has a market capitalization of $146,425.43 and approximately $66,747.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InvestDigital coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, InvestDigital has traded down 8.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 19,520.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,804.96 or 0.44808379 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00057131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.16 or 0.00261303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.47 or 0.00118100 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

About InvestDigital

InvestDigital (IDT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 789,447,922 coins and its circulating supply is 109,678,910 coins. The official website for InvestDigital is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

InvestDigital Coin Trading

