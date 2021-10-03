Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) versus Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Financial Survey

Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) and Holley (NYSE:HLLY) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Iochpe-Maxion and Holley, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iochpe-Maxion 0 0 0 0 N/A Holley 0 0 6 0 3.00

Holley has a consensus price target of $14.63, indicating a potential upside of 24.26%. Given Holley’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Holley is more favorable than Iochpe-Maxion.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Iochpe-Maxion and Holley’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iochpe-Maxion $1.70 billion 0.27 -$95.40 million ($0.14) -7.21 Holley N/A N/A -$4.44 million N/A N/A

Holley has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Iochpe-Maxion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.9% of Holley shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Iochpe-Maxion and Holley’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iochpe-Maxion -4.69% -9.16% -2.90% Holley N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Holley beats Iochpe-Maxion on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iochpe-Maxion

Iochpe-Maxion S.A. produces and sells automotive wheels and structural components for light and commercial vehicles in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Maxion Wheels and Maxion Structural Components. The company offers heavy steel wheels; light steel wheels for automobiles, pick-up trucks, and SUVs, as well as light and medium-sized commercial vehicles; and light aluminum wheels for vehicles. It also provides heavy structural components, including frames, sidebars, and crossbars; and metal stampings for commercial vehicles, as well as agricultural machinery and aluminum wheels for light vehicles. In addition, the company offers light structural and automotive components, such as metal stampings for passenger vehicles, brake levers, pedal sets, welded assemblies, structural parts, and other automotive components. Further, it produces freight cars, railway wheels, and castings, as well as industrial castings. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Cruzeiro, Brazil.

About Holley

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

