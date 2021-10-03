ION Tops 1-Day Volume of $161.00 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 85% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One ION coin can currently be bought for about $0.0323 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ION has traded 95.3% lower against the dollar. ION has a total market cap of $444,397.23 and approximately $161.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.95 or 0.00143128 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004128 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $251.85 or 0.00522802 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00016669 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00044477 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00013572 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001910 BTC.

About ION

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,659,563 coins and its circulating supply is 13,759,563 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ION is ionomy.com . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

