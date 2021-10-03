Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC) and FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Critical Review

Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC) and FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Iota Communications and FLEETCOR Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iota Communications $2.31 million 11.72 -$56.78 million N/A N/A FLEETCOR Technologies $2.39 billion 9.22 $704.22 million $10.70 24.93

FLEETCOR Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Iota Communications.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Iota Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Iota Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Iota Communications and FLEETCOR Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iota Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A FLEETCOR Technologies 0 3 8 0 2.73

FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus target price of $315.89, indicating a potential upside of 18.44%. Given FLEETCOR Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FLEETCOR Technologies is more favorable than Iota Communications.

Risk and Volatility

Iota Communications has a beta of -0.21, indicating that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FLEETCOR Technologies has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Iota Communications and FLEETCOR Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iota Communications N/A N/A N/A FLEETCOR Technologies 31.43% 29.53% 8.26%

Summary

FLEETCOR Technologies beats Iota Communications on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iota Communications

Iota Communications, Inc. is a wireless carrier network system and applications platform dedicated to the Internet of things. It operates through the following segments: Iota Networks, Iota Commercial Solutions (ICS) and Iota Communications. The Iota Networks segment focuses on the first two stages of the IoT value chain, providing comprehensive solutions for connecting and collecting data for the customers in the company’s focused discipline. The ICS segment focuses on the commercialization of such technologies with applications based on data analytics and operations optimization within the IoT value chain. The Iota Communications segment operates activities related to running the company. Iota Communications was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Hope, PA.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F. Clarke in 1985 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

