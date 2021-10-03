iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.10.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IQ. OTR Global upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Get iQIYI alerts:

NASDAQ:IQ opened at $7.79 on Friday. iQIYI has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,893,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957,425 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 140,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 72,764 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 398,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 22,024 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. purchased a new position in iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth $1,044,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,654,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.