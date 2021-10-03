iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,935 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.25% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $7,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXG. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 150.0% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 390.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IXG opened at $79.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.81. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $81.76.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

