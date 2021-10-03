iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of IBTK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.45. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $24.81.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

