iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $50.33. The stock had a trading volume of 45,259,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,013,160. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.19. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $43.78 and a 1-year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

