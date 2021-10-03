iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Position Trimmed by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,460 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PICK. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,746,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $531,000.

Shares of BATS:PICK opened at $41.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $37.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.23.

