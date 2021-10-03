iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 95.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 33,074 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 243,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,514,000 after buying an additional 18,592 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 345,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,488,000 after purchasing an additional 43,300 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,074,343,000 after purchasing an additional 996,664 shares during the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.0% during the second quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $590,000.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $116.04 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.91 and a one year high of $118.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.94.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

