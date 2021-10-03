iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Holdings Increased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 4,435.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,162 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $39,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 59,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,511,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,814,000 after purchasing an additional 478,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $244.49 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $180.78 and a 52 week high of $255.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $249.95 and a 200-day moving average of $240.62.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.