iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $113.07 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $119.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.20.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

