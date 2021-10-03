iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 5,453.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220,281 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.57% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $43,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $200.00 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $149.08 and a 12-month high of $208.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.18.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

