Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Acquired by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. owned about 0.11% of Itron worth $4,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Itron by 17.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,265,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $326,460,000 after buying an additional 482,588 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Itron by 9.0% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,612,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $260,434,000 after buying an additional 216,786 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Itron by 29.8% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,165,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $116,506,000 after buying an additional 267,210 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Itron by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 956,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,765,000 after purchasing an additional 334,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Itron by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 938,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,795,000 after purchasing an additional 105,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Itron alerts:

In other news, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $33,580.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $202,710.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,482 shares of company stock worth $1,071,856 in the last ninety days. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.55. The company had a trading volume of 291,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,258. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.43, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.02 and a 12 month high of $122.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.08.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.53 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ITRI shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Itron in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Argus lowered their price objective on Itron from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

About Itron

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.