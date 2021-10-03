IWG plc (LON:IWG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of IWG plc (LON:IWG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 324.50 ($4.24).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.12) price objective on shares of IWG in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of IWG in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of IWG from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.12) price objective on shares of IWG in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of IWG from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

IWG stock opened at GBX 307.10 ($4.01) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 301.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 327.05. IWG has a one year low of GBX 246.60 ($3.22) and a one year high of GBX 387.60 ($5.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,044.81, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

