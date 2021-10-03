Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Acquired by Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 893,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned approximately 1.20% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $146,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JKHY. FMR LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 29.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 37.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

JKHY traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,739. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.65 and a twelve month high of $179.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.66%.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.71.

In related news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

