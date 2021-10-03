Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Stock Position Raised by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 232.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,997 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Jack in the Box worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JACK. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JACK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.88.

JACK opened at $99.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.10 and a 200-day moving average of $110.63. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.62 and a 52-week high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.30. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.85%.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

