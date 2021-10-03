Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 276,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,027 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.21% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $36,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of J. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,840,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,412 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 25,464.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 650,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,805,000 after purchasing an additional 648,072 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,735,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,448.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,404,000 after acquiring an additional 205,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 722,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,419,000 after acquiring an additional 184,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

J opened at $134.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.41. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.20 and a fifty-two week high of $145.97.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

