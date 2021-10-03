James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Short Interest Update

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,300 shares, a growth of 80.1% from the August 31st total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JHX. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 93.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in James Hardie Industries during the second quarter worth about $68,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 30.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 78.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of NYSE:JHX opened at $36.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.65. James Hardie Industries has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $41.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 1.28.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The business had revenue of $843.30 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

