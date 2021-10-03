Jarvis+ (JAR) Price Tops $0.0124

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Jarvis+ has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $391,378.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis+ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,555.19 or 0.44922296 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00057117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.94 or 0.00281230 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.01 or 0.00118808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Jarvis+ Profile

JAR is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

