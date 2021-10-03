Jennison Associates LLC Buys 6,241 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,617 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 14.6% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 27,400 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 8.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,113,685 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $536,936,000 after buying an additional 808,601 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 28.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,506 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 884.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 690,802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,675,000 after buying an additional 620,657 shares during the period. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 14.2% during the second quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 48,647 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

LUV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.48.

NYSE LUV opened at $54.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.14 and its 200 day moving average is $55.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.67) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.