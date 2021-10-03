Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,487 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.05% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 78.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 26.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DRH shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.93.

Shares of DRH stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.58.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 28.76% and a negative net margin of 155.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

