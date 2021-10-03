Jennison Associates LLC Has $1.49 Million Position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,307 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.07% of Community Health Systems worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 371.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 623.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CYH. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.17.

NYSE CYH opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $17.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.24.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

