Jennison Associates LLC Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,151 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.10% of Northwest Natural worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 17.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 0.8% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 24,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 6.3% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

NWN opened at $46.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Northwest Natural Holding has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.46.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

In other Northwest Natural news, VP David A. Weber sold 2,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $111,887.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Malia H. Wasson acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.99 per share, with a total value of $103,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.