Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,568 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,096 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KBH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 512.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KBH opened at $38.84 on Friday. KB Home has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that KB Home will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KBH. Wedbush upped their price objective on KB Home from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

