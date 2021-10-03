Jennison Associates LLC Raises Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,518 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MMS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Maximus by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 31,295 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Maximus by 7,431.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 146,706 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Maximus by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,627 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Maximus by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,136 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,601,000 after acquiring an additional 25,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Maximus by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 66,905 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 15,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

In other Maximus news, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.53 per share, with a total value of $366,885.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Pond sold 6,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $488,810.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $85.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.80. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.30 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.54.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Maximus Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.