Jennison Associates LLC Sells 858 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABG. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 23,400.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABG. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.67.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $197.77 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.95 and a 12-month high of $216.88. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.40.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $2.69. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 24.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.