Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) Short Interest Down 41.4% in September

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the August 31st total of 7,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Joby Aviation stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,861,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,979. Joby Aviation has a 1-year low of $7.83 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

