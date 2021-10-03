John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 83.8% from the August 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEQ. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $191,000.

NYSE HEQ opened at $12.81 on Friday. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $13.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

