John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) Short Interest Up 82.4% in September

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, a growth of 82.4% from the August 31st total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund stock. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of HTY stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $7.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.65%.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

