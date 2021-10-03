JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Investments America Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 52,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 14,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE JPM opened at $167.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $499.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $95.09 and a 52 week high of $169.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.