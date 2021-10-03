JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,403,728 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 734,823 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.33% of Owens Corning worth $235,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,186,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 122.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,537,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,261 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 9,054.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 903,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,432,000 after purchasing an additional 893,421 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 55.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 981,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,393,000 after purchasing an additional 349,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OC opened at $87.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $64.56 and a 12 month high of $109.89. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.35.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.63.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

