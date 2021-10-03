JulSwap Achieves Market Cap of $10.07 Million (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 3rd. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, JulSwap has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $10.07 million and approximately $624,481.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 559,176,748 coins. The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

