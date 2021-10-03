Jupiter Trading 23.8% Higher Over Last Week (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $3.26 million and approximately $3.56 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Jupiter has traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00066445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.05 or 0.00104217 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.42 or 0.00143744 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,952.98 or 0.99928818 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,480.25 or 0.07104321 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

