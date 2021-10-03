JUST Price Reaches $0.0685 on Top Exchanges (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 3rd. JUST has a market cap of $154.86 million and $32.86 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST coin can now be bought for $0.0685 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, JUST has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JUST alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00065065 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00101486 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.38 or 0.00139680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,590.81 or 1.00147299 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,363.14 or 0.07077193 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002533 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.