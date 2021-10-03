K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$50.40.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of KBL opened at C$41.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$441.07 million and a P/E ratio of 41.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.97. K-Bro Linen has a one year low of C$26.25 and a one year high of C$47.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$41.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.21.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$52.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$49.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that K-Bro Linen will post 2.2699998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.24%.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

