Kalata (KALA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.36 Million

Kalata (CURRENCY:KALA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Kalata coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000970 BTC on exchanges. Kalata has a market cap of $6.94 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kalata has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kalata alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00066499 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.56 or 0.00103929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.29 or 0.00143206 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $47,991.25 or 1.00632187 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,398.22 or 0.07125687 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Kalata Coin Profile

Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial

Kalata Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kalata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kalata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kalata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.