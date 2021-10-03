KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,019 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of KAR Auction Services worth $7,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 16,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 73,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

KAR stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.77. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $20.85.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.75 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Equities research analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

