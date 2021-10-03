KARMA 1-Day Volume Tops $70.00 (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 64.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 3rd. One KARMA coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KARMA has a market capitalization of $18.24 million and approximately $70.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KARMA has traded down 62.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005622 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00048269 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

