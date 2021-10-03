Katalyo (KTLYO) Trading Up 26.9% This Week

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Katalyo coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $105,477.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Katalyo has traded 26.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00066238 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.08 or 0.00102608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.97 or 0.00142110 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,032.98 or 1.00424997 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,405.22 or 0.07119466 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002540 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

