Kattana Market Cap Hits $8.62 Million (KTN)

Kattana (CURRENCY:KTN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Kattana has a market cap of $8.62 million and $124,158.00 worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kattana coin can now be purchased for $5.08 or 0.00010440 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kattana has traded up 8.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kattana alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00066299 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00104086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.82 or 0.00143374 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,992.31 or 1.00599772 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,468.18 or 0.07121484 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Kattana Profile

Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,694,800 coins. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded. “

Kattana Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kattana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kattana should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kattana using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kattana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kattana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.