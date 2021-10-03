Kava.io (KAVA) Price Hits $5.62

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Kava.io coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava.io has a total market cap of $513.55 million and approximately $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kava.io has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.95 or 0.00143128 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004128 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $251.85 or 0.00522802 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00016669 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00044477 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00013572 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Kava.io Coin Profile

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

