Kava Price Reaches $6.28 on Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Kava has a total market capitalization of $573.97 million and $147.91 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. One Kava coin can now be bought for about $6.28 or 0.00013138 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.19 or 0.00140638 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.19 or 0.00515288 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00016104 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00044173 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 146,424,641 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official website is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.